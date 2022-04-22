Employee docked over alleged electric cable theft

A 23- year-old employee, Chukwuneke Uchenna, has been arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing his employer’s electric cable valued at N600,000.

The police charged Uchenna, with conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 17 at Block D, Plot 7, Industrial Crescent, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant and his accomplices, now at large, conspired to steal the cable belonging to his employer, CONENERGY Ltd, Lagos

She told the court that the defendant was arrested, while committing the crime, by the company’s security guards and subsequently handed him over to the police.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos. 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje also ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 18, for mention.