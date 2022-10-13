Employee docked for allegedly using personal account to receive hotel payment

An hotel employee, Onyeukwu Keziah, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates Court for allegedly using her person account to receive payment of N21,500 from a client.

Keziah, 24 whose residential address was not provided, is charged with theft.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that on Oct. 8, the defendant received N21,500 via her personal account which was against the company policy of her employer.

Kokoye told the court that the offence is punishable under the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria.

He said the amount was been recovered by the company – Autography Suits and Hotel – from the accused.

The Magistrate, Sakirat Obasa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 and a surety.

Obasa adjourned the case until Oct. 14 for trial.