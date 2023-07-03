Employee arraigned for stealing batteries, inverters worth N5.9m

828 828

A 29-year-old man, Yusuf Ahmed, Monday arraigned in Lagos State for allegedly stealing 37 power inverters and 35 batteries worth N 5.9 million.

The defendant, a resident of Orile-Agege, Lagos State, is standing trial for conspiracy and stealing before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant, a warehouse officer at TD Africa Ltd. located at Gbagada, Lagos State, committed the offences from April 2022 to September 2022.

Perezi said that the Auditor-in-Chief of the company, Mrs Rose Elacai, reported the incident to the police on Sept. 20, 2022.

He said that the company discovered the alleged theft during an audit of its transactions.

According to Perezi, the defendant was posted to Alaba International Market by the company to supply inverters and batteries to its clients.

He said that the company later discovered that N5, 995, 503 was missing from the sum the defendant was supposed to remit to the company.

He added that the goods could not be recovered from him.

The prosecutor added that when the defendant was invited to give an account of the missing money, he could not give a satisfactory explanation.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola Bola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N450, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.