Emotional damage you are doing to our children a disservice to yourself, ex-wife tells FFK

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has re-echoed her demand to be granted access to her children.

Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu welcomed four boys while they were still a couple.

However, following the collapse of their union, Fani-Kayode took full custody of their children.

In a recent post shared on her Instagram page, Chikwendu stressed that a right-thinking parent would do what is right for their kids irrespective of what transpired between the parents.

Her post reads:

”Whoever carries even one of these adorables as long as to term loves that soul deeply enough to keep and raise him as well, let alone multiple.

“A right thinking parent would do what is right for their kids regardless of relationships or ties to a partner who by the way has a right to peace or even call it self determination like you often preached in the past. Denying these adorable ones their rights to their mother who is very alive, hale and sane, contrary to what you would like to portray so badly says a lot.

“It is not about you or I? As we are adults who would both live out our time and be gone.

“These amazing ones, have a full life ahead and you shape them like this? If this is all about pinching me into hurting, you’ve lost already.

“I’m an adult who can cushion so much but these lovely tender ones, can they ????

“This emotional damage you are doing to them is also a disservice to yourself.

“I hear you finally let them go to school after one year because I came at you on that.

“Nice Now what would you tell them when their mates raise conversations about their mother during family tree classes? It indeed is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.

“Do you have a soul?”