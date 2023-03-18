Emmanuel votes, expresses confidence in INEC

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has voted his Awa ward 1 Unit 1, Onna Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Emmanuel, who voted at about 10.50 a.m. in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on early arrival of materials and personnel.

Materials and personnel arrived as early as 8.30 a.m. at most of the polling units visited.

The governor said he was eager to leave the government House, after voting for someone who would take over from him.

Emmanuel added that he would regard anyone that won the election as his candidate.

”Anything that has a beginning must have an end. I think I’m excited to handover, check the whole country.

”I think I am the first governor to set up a transition committee, which means I can’t wait to leave.

“This eight years is like 80 years; so I’m excited today that we are going to elect another person that will take over from me.

”Another thing that interests me most is the peaceful conduct I’m seeing all over my Local Government here. I hope it will reflect in all the states,” Emmanuel said.

The governor urged the security agencies to ensure a free and fair election.