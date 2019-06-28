Defending champion Sylvester Emmanuel and second seed Joseph Imeh on Thursday in Abuja made light work of their third round games.

The performances helped them to book their places in the quarter-finals of the CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship.

The tournament, which started on Monday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, saw Emmanuel defeat Oche Adehi 7-6 6-0.

Second seed Imeh advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Christian Paul 6-2 6-3.

Emmanuel has made a strong start to the defence of his title and is yet to drop a set in this year’s CBN Open.

Six-times champion Abdulmumin Babalola and 2015 winner Thomas Otu also progressed to the quarter-finals and will take on Shehu Lawal and Godgift Timibra respectively.

In the women’s game, Oyinlomo Quadre created a major upset by defeating top seed Blessing Samuel to advance to the semi-finals.

Sixteen-year-old Quadre, ranked number two in Africa and 158th on the ITF World Junior Rankings, will next do battle with Blessing Anuna for a shot at the final.

Anuna herself had to rally and persevere to claim a 6-2 2-6 6-3 victory over Bukola Olowu.

Christie Agugbom, 37, also picked a semi-final slot with a dominant 6-1 6-2 performance against teen sensation Omolayo Bamidele.

She will next play Aanu Aiyegbusi, who dispersed Jumai Mohammed 6-2 6-3 in their quarter-final clash.

The CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship will end on Saturday.