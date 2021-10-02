Emmanuel Dennis wins Watford Goal of the Month award for September

Nigerian international, Emmanuel Dennis has been awarded September’s Goal of the Month.

Exclusively revealed on Hive Live ahead of Watford’s away trip to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, host Michael Kurn and Hornets legend Tommy Mooney announced the result to eager supporters.

August’s Player of the Month, Dennis, has topped the ranks in September’s Goal of the Month award vote, for his strike against Norwich – the Hornets’ first away win of the campaign.

It was a pin-point cross from Kiko Femenía that found the elusive Nigerian, who produced a powerful header that left Tim Krul glued to the ground for the opener.

Tricky Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr produced an outstanding run of performances in September, with his success recognised with a nomination for the Premier League’s own Player of the Month award.

Sarr played three games last month, scoring twice in the 3-1 win at Norwich City and the equaliser in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old also featured against Wolves, completing 90 minutes in each of September’s fixtures. Regularly terrorising opposition defences, he became the second most fouled player in the Premier League.

Such strong performances earned Sarr the Stake Player of the Month award with 64 per cent of the vote, ahead of Joshua King and Danny Rose.