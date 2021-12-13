Emmanuel Dennis: Why I stopped supporting Arsenal

Emmanuel Dennis was on the scoresheet again for Watford on Friday evening as Claudio Ranieri’s side collapsed in the final 10 minutes against Brentford.

Brentford struck twice late on in the clash to claim the three points, leaving Watford hovering precariously above the relegation zone.

The 24-year-old has been one of the breakout stars of this Premier League campaign.

And the Nigerian has bagged seven goals and five assists in 15 top-flight games for the Hornets.

Despite his free-scoring form for Watford, Dennis grew up supporting Arsenal, but had to cut ties with the North London side because they drove him to tears.

He said: “But I’m no more an Arsenal fan.

“I was so much into Arsenal sometimes I could cry when they lose.

“That wasn’t good for me.

“So I was like: ‘Nah, I’m going to stick to myself and don’t care much because it’s not good for my health.’

“It’s just me and myself right now.”