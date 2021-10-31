Emmanuel Dennis: No regrets forcing Club Brugge exit

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has no regrets over his final days with Club Brugge.

The Nigeria international pushed hard to leave Club Brugge last season ahead of eventually joining Watford for €4m.

At one stage at the height of tension with Club Brugge management, Dennis sat on the wrong bus. When pointed out, Dennis chose to dismount and just go inside the club rooms. The attacker has no regrets about that incident.

“No. It just made the situation easier. My price dropped (laughs). I just wanted to leave. After something like that, a club considers you a virus and wants to sell you immediately.

“If I had to hit someone to get away, I would have. I was that desperate. But I’m not violent,” Dennis said in Het Nieuwsblad.