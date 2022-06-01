Emmanuel Dennis, 26 others face Watford FC exit

Watford have released a total of 27 players from their squad following their relegation from the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Hornets prepare for the Championship next season under new management following the recent appointment of Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards, who succeeds the departing Roy Hodgson.

The 39-year-old looks to have a huge squad rebuild on his hands this summer, with the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis expected to leave the club due to interest elsewhere.

In addition, the club announced on Tuesday that four first-team players had been released from Vicarage Road upon the expiration of their contracts in June.

Veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster is one of the four, whilst Nicolas Nkoulou, Andre Gray and Juraj Kucka have also departed Watford this summer.

Nkoulou featured just three times in the Premier League following his free transfer move back in October, whilst Gray spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Meanwhile, Kucka has opted to trigger the break clause in his contract that allows the midfielder to end his one-year stay with the Hornets.

Elsewhere in the club, 19 Under-23’s players and four members of the Under-18’s squad will also depart Watford in the coming weeks, with 21-year-old Maurizio Pochettino, the son of Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, among those released.