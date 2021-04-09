Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force on the death of its officers in an attack in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that hoodlums had on March 30, 2021 attacked security operatives maintaining peace in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

Three police officers were reported killed with four others declared missing from the attack.

The governor, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, on Friday in Uyo promised to assist the families of the deceased officers.

Emmanuel said the gallantry and patriotism of those personnel who lost their lives in line of duty was deeply appreciated by the state government and its people.

He said the officers paid the supreme price for peace to reign in Essien Udim Local Government Area and its environs.

“Accepting to pay the supreme sacrifice to restore law and order is the greatest act of loyalty to the country and the force,” Emmanuel said.

He expressed satisfaction that the security operatives had neutralised the activities of criminal elements and restored peace to Essien Udim.