Emirship tussle: Kano bans public demonstrations, orders defaulters’ arrest

In a firm statement, the Kano State Government has banned all forms of public gatherings intended for protest within the state.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, on Wednesday.

The statement read, “By virtue of his position, the governor has directed the police, the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to apprehend, detain, and prosecute any individual or group partaking in demonstrations on the streets of Kano.

“This decisive action is a preemptive strategy aimed at averting any potential breakdown of law and order orchestrated by adversaries of the state.

Also Read:

“We are privy to credible intelligence indicating that certain prominent figures from the opposition party in Kano have devised plans to sponsor student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states to incite chaos under the guise of advocating for the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“The state government has explicitly outlawed protests, demonstrations, or processions of any kind, and individuals found on the streets of Kano engaging in such activities will be promptly apprehended.

“Through this declaration, we caution student groups against being manipulated by troublemakers who are resolute in fomenting disorder in Kano.”

The government however enjoined all citizens of the state to go about their normal activities as the state retains its tranquillity.

“The government will persist in vigilant oversight of the situation to promptly address any individuals or factions trying to undermine the relative peace that the state presently enjoys,” the statement added.