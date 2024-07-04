Emirship tussle: Judge restrains lawyers from granting interviews

A Kano State High Court, on Thursday, restrained lawyers from granting media interviews in the ongoing Kano Emirates Tussle case.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, gave the order during the court proceedings.

“I am giving an order to lawyers not to grant any interview to journalists before and even after my ruling on the respondents stay of proceedings application pending the hearing and determination of appeal,” Adamu-Aliyu said

NAN reports that the Attorney-General of Kano State, Speaker Kano State House of Assembly and Kano State House of Assembly, through their counsel Ibrahim Isah-Wangida filed a motion ex parte dated May 27.

The applicants are seeking the court to restrain Aminu Ado-Bayero, and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs.

The respondents in the suit :Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero Bichi emir, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll, emir of Karaye, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad-Inuwa, emir of Rano and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, emir of Gaya.

Others are the Inspector- General of Police, Director State Security Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Nigeria Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the court had gone on few hours recess to deliver her ruling on the stay of proceedings application.

