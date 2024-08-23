Emir’s death in captivity: Sokoto owes Nigerians explanation — MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern has demanded an explanation from the Sokoto State Government over the death of the Emir of Gobir, Alhaji Isah Bawa, in the hands of bandits.

MURIC made the demand on the government in a statement issued on Friday by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads: “The Emir of Gobir, Alhaji Isah Bawa, was reportedly killed by bandits on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 while still in captivity. The late Emir was seen in a viral video begging ‘Brothers and sisters, friends and the state government’ to help him pay the ransom of N1 billion demanded by his abductors (https://saharareporters.com/2024/08/17/abducted-emir-sokoto-begs-help-captivity-terrorists-release-brutal-video).

“MURIC is bewildered by the sudden turn of events but we do not wish to be judgemental. We will rather demand an explanation for the tragic incident. Nigerians, particularly the good people of Sokoto State, deserve to know the steps taken by the state government from the day Emir Isah Bawa of Gobir was kidnapped.

“The death of Emir Bawa raises more questions than answers. We are talking of a whole emir for crying out loud. He was in captivity for three long weeks (https://www.thecable.ng/abducted-sokoto-traditional-ruler-killed-after-three-weeks-in-captivity/).

“Why did it take so long? What were the security agents in the zone doing? Who was assigned to coordinate the operation? Why was nothing done for a whole three weeks? What went wrong? How safe is the ordinary Sokoto citizen if a whole emir can die in this manner? How safe are the emirs of Damaturu, Argungu, etc.

“In fact, how safe is Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar? We are constrained to ask the security agencies in the geopolitical zone to up their game in the task of protecting the Sultan in particular and the remaining traditional rulers now that it is clear that the bandits have suddenly developed long throat. Doubling or quadrupling their guards will not be a bad idea.

“Everything necessary should be done to secure the freedom of the emir’s son who is still with the bandits as both the late emir and his son were reportedly abducted on the same day.

“MURIC appeals to the Federal Government, the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police to pay special attention to Sokoto State at this point in time. The handwriting on the wall appears to indicate a shift in the modus operandi of bandits in the state.”

