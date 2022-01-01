Emirs attacked, houses burnt as youths go on rampage in Bauchi

Youth in Bogoro, headquarters of Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, on Friday went on rampage damaging houses and attacking Emirs.

The incident occurred during the 21st anniversary of the death of the leader of the Sayawa Nation, Baba Peter Gonto.

Apart from houses, the youths also set on fire the stage used for the programme at Government Day Secondary School, Bogoro.

They had earlier waylaid the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Emir of Dass, who were on their way to Bogoro, and damaged the official car of the Emir of Dass as well as other cars in the convoy.

This forced the Emirs to turn back.

It was gathered that the protest was due to the alleged refusal of the organisers of the event to include some prominent sons and daughters of the area in the planning and final execution of the programme.

A letter reportedly written to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, alerting to a possible breach of the peace in the area should the event allowed hold was circulated on social media.

Dogara, who is currently the member representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, had requested that the organisers be made to sign an undertaking that should anything happen, they should be held responsible.

The Commissioner, Bauchi State Police Command, Umar Mamman Sanda, has ordered investigations into the breakdown of law and order in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas.

According to a statement on Friday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Wakili Ahmed, Sanda appealed for calm and advised the people not to take the law into their hands.