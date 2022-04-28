Emirates unveils an irresistible boarding pass Dubai summer deal

Emirates has unveiled exclusive summer deals that will enable passengers aboard its fleets to enjoy easy access to hundreds of locations in Dubai and the UAE in addition to complimentary Dubai Marina Cruise, beginning May1 to September 30th, and at no extra cost.

By simply presenting the Emirates’ Boarding Pass, passengers will in the next five months of summer, enjoy access to the coolest deals in Dubai.

The Emirates Boarding Pass which will, during this unique promo period, function as more than a travel document but as a Summer Pass, and serving as a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, while enabling users to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai.

Passengers landing in Dubai, during May, will enjoy a complimentary Dubai Marina Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of one of the city’s most iconic skylines from the Arabian Gulf.

A statement from the Airline said pre-booking would not be not required for the single-entry complimentary ticket to tour Dubai’s one-hour Marina Sightseeing Cruise. ‘The Emirates customer just has to show a valid boarding pass, either digital or paper, at the ticketing counter on the day of use as well as proof of identity. The cruise is only valid from May 01 – 31 between 10am and 4pm.’

The statement encouraged families ‘to save and beat the summer heat at Atlantis Aquaventure or break a sweat on some of the adrenaline-pumping attractions at IMG world of Adventure.’ It also encouraged couples who would appreciate a quiet afternoon at a spa to take advantage of the offer in order to indulge themselves at the Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane or spot Arabian oryx at sunset while taking a private desert safari with Arabian Adventures.

Other exciting deals that accompany the Pass include a city sightseeing bus tour that is eligible for discount, capturing the historic Dubai Creek on a cruise, in addition to discounts on food and beverages at any of the Rove hotels and Accor Hotels.

Details of the offers can be found on www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.