Emirates to announce date for resumption of flights to Nigeria soon — FG

The Federal Government has said that Emirates Airlines will soon announce the exact date of resumption of its flights into and out of Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made this known on Sunday.

The Minister in a post on his X handle said he had a discussion with the top echelon of Emirates Airlines in Dubai, United Arab Emirates last week.

Keyamo tweeted: “On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow in Dubai last week, I met with the top echelon of Emirates Airlines and we continued very warm and fruitful discussions towards the resumption of flights from Dubai to Nigeria, an effort which was championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT.

“We are presently working on the small details and the airline will soon announce the exact date of their resumption of the flights.”