High profile Nigerian travellers can now fly better to Bvlgari Resorts and Residences, an ultra-luxurious 5-star resort now in Dubai.

Emirates Airline and Emirates Holiday formally introduced the Bvlgari Resorts to a selection of leading travel agencies, business leaders at an exclusive VIP dinner recently in Lagos.

Opened in December 2017, Bvlgari Resort, which is located in Dubai, is a destination of choice for visitors seeking the solitude of an island escape, the residential feeling of a private house, yet situated just minutes from the heart of the vibrant city and its cultural attractions.

The Director of Sales, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai, Saeed Shehata, explained: “Bvlgari is a new luxury brand, and we have chosen to partner with Emirates Airline and Emirates Holidays to encourage Nigerians experience the highest class of hotel luxury. Nigeria is an important market for us. We have very few properties in the world, but we are located in the best destinations in the world.”

The Emirates Airline Regional Manager West Africa, Afzal Parambil, pointed out: “Dubai has become one of Nigeria’s top destinations of choice, and Nigeria has also become the number one African market for Dubai. This was achieved with the deep support of Travel agents, media partners and Nigerian travellers as a whole. Destination Dubai always gives you a reason to go back and visit Dubai. There are always many great reasons to visit Dubai. The breathtaking Bvlgari luxury resort now in Dubai is a perfect reason for another trip to Dubai. And of course fly better on Emirates.”

The highlight of the event attended by most influential travel agencies was the lucky dip where two people won a two-night stay at Bvlgari Resorts and Residence within the next one year.

The first winner was the CEO of Yone Travels & Tours, H.O Ogunye, while the second winner was the Travels & Tourism writer of Guardian Newspaper.

Similarly, the CEO, Dees Travels &Tours Limited, Daisi Olotu, won an Emirates business class ticket to Dubai.

The Bvlgari Resort Dubai is an urban oasis, developed by Meraas, a leading Dubai-based holding company, exclusively situated on the manmade seahorse shaped island of Jumeira Bay, connected by a 300m bridge to central Dubai.

The hotel has an accommodation of 101 rooms and suites, including Superior Rooms (55 sqm), Deluxe Beach View Rooms (55 sqm), Premium Ocean View Rooms (55 sqm), Junior Suites (80 sqm), Deluxe Suites (105 sqm) and The Bvlgari Suites (120 sqm), 20 villas, including one-bedroom beach view villas (175 sqm), two bedroom beach view villas (250 sqm), two bedroom skyline view villas (250 sqm), three bedroom skyline view villas (315 sqm) and The Bvlgari Villa (540 sqm).

The 700-square-metre Bvlgari Spa has eight treatment rooms, including one treatment suite, Relaxation Lounge, Steam and Sauna, Indoor swimming pool (25m x 7.5m) and vitality pool, Fitness Center and Movement Studio, Workshop Gymnasium, and Hairdresser, manicure and pedicure salons.

The Bvlgari Resort Dubai offers various meeting events venues, both at the Resort and the Yacht Club.

The Bvlgari Ballroom (360 sqm), The Bvlgari Yacht Club Dubai, BVLGARI Pre-Function Garden (170 sqm), The Bvlgari Yacht Club Dubai, BVLGARI Private Members Boardroom exclusive to the Yacht Club members (30 sqm), The Bvlgari Yacht Club Dubai, Bvlgari Boardrooms with Boardroom I (70 sqm).

The Hotel is about 15 minutes away from the Dubai Mall, Dubai Downtown and Dubai International Financial Centre, 20 minutes away from the Mall of Emirates and 25 minutes away from the Gold and Spice Souks.

This property can be booked through Emirates/Emirates Holidays offices in Nigeria or any approved travel agent of your choice.



