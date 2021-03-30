Emirates is keeping the trust in air travel and showcasing the UAE’s remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.

It is operating a special flight on April 10, 2021 that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard.

The special flight EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at 12noon local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE.

The flight will return to Dubai at 2:30pm local time.

The one-off flight EK2021 is a unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE’s vaccination programme to date, but also highlights Emirates’ progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew.

Aviation has been and continues to be an irreplaceable force for good, connecting people and cities, facilitating important trade flows and passenger journeys that bring economic prosperity and joy to millions of people.

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which features the airline’s brand-new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

The Emirates A380 remains a customer favourite for its unmatched comfort and spaciousness.

From the award-winning ice inflight entertainment experience, to the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge service for Business and First Class passengers, from a full-course gourmet meal in all classes to the friendly Emirates cabin crew, flyers can expect the full Emirates experience onboard this special flight.

Passengers travelling on EK2021 will be able to experience all of Dubai International Airport’s services and amenities on the ground before boarding.

In addition, customers can also try out first-hand, all the latest safety measures including the new biometric and contactless technology which Emirates has recently implemented at the check-in areas and boarding gates at Dubai airport.

As with any regular flight, customers for special flight EK2021 will be expected to arrive at check-in with their flight ticket, from 3 hours before flight departure.

They will be required to bring their UAE ID or passports, as well as vaccination certificate.

All customers travelling on EK2021 will be provided pre-departure rapid COVID-19 testing, free of charge.

The Emirates Group has supported the national vaccination programme by making COVID-19 vaccines readily available to its UAE-based workforce at multiple locations within the company’s premises.

To date, over 35,000 Emirates employees have received their COVID-19 vaccine shot from one of the company’s vaccination centres, with over 85 per cent of the airline’s pilots and cabin crew already receiving two doses of the vaccine.

All fares collected for this special flight EK2021 will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s non-profit charity organization which supports projects around the world aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children.