Emirates has announced an increase to its four times a week service to Lagos to a daily flight from November 1.

The expanded schedule of daily services offers enhanced connectivity for Nigerian customers to Emirates’ growing destination network via Dubai of close to 100 destinations.

Emirates operates its modern Boeing 777-300ERs between Lagos and Dubai.

EK 783 departs Dubai at 10:30, arriving in Lagos at 15:40.

The return flight, EK 784, departs Lagos at 18:10, arriving in Dubai at 04:15 the next day.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Dubai is one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council, which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

To ensure the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests taken within 96 hours of travel are mandatory for passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE).

Nigerian travellers can now travel with confidence thanks to the free cover on COVID-19 related medical expenses should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home.

This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until December 31, 2020 and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.

This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.

The free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs is further complemented by the comprehensive set of measures that Emirates has put in place at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Emirates has also revised its booking policies to offer customers more flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.

Customers whose travel plans are disrupted by COVID-19 related flight or travel restrictions, can simply hold on to their ticket which will be valid for 24 months and rebook to fly at a later time, request travel vouchers to offset against future Emirates purchases, or request refunds via an online form on Emirates’ website or via their travel booking agent.