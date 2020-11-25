Emirates has been recognized as the Best Airline for 2020 at The Sun Travel Awards, and the Best Long-Haul Airline at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards.

Following an unprecedented year for travel, hundreds of thousands of votes were cast by readers looking to celebrate the best in the industry.

Emirates’ range of world-class products and services on board its modern, wide-body aircraft helped to secure the award wins, with passengers able to enjoy over 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice – the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system – as well as regionally inspired meals and complimentary beverages.

The award wins comes as Emirates continues to safely resume operations and rebuild its network to provide more opportunities for travel, connecting customers to more than 95 destinations via Dubai.

The wins underscore Emirates’ commitment to offer a better and safer customer experience in the air and on the ground across every class of travel, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

Emirates has re-introduced its iconic A380 products and onboard experiences, including the Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa, as well as social areas in Business Class and First Class on select Boeing 777- 300ER aircraft following a thorough review and the implementation of additional health and safety measures.

Emirates was recently rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 Pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.

It topped the ranks with a “Safe Travel Score” of 4.4 out of 5.0 among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide.

The airline has set industry-leading safety standards at every step of the customer journey, including the distribution of hygiene kits, personal protective equipment for cabin crew, and enhanced cleaning procedures including the disinfection of aircraft lavatories every 45 minutes on flights longer than 1.5 hours.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai this winter as the city is open for international business and leisure visitors.

From eclectic landmarks, pristine beaches, and world-class shopping malls – the city remains one of the most popular global destinations.

Emirates is steadily rebuilding its network, providing more opportunities for travel and connecting customers to more than 95 destinations via Dubai.

Emirates is one of the world’s largest international airlines with a global footprint across six continents.