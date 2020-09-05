Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Lagos on September 7 and Abuja on September 9.

The resumption of flights to both Nigerian cities takes Emirates’ African network to 13 destinations, as the airline works hard to help its customers travel safely and confidently, implementing industry-leading health and safety measures at all points of the travel journey.

Flights to Lagos will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights to/from Abuja will operate three times weekly on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Tickets are open for booking on emirates.com or via travel agents.

The addition of the Nigerian cities expands the airline’s network to 84 destinations.

Passengers travelling from both cities in Nigeria to the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.