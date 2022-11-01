Emirates Boarding Pass unlocks exclusive offers for new holiday season

Emirates has announced today the return of its popular My Emirates Pass. Starting from 1st November 2022 to 31st March 2023, the special pass enables customers to get more from their trip with exclusive offers at over 500 locations in the UAE, throughout the December holiday season and beyond.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

In addition, Emirates passengers can also enjoy a complimentary ticket to Tour Dubai’s one hour Creek Sightseeing Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of Dubai’s historic district from a traditional show boat.

Whether it’s catching up on major sports events such as the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens and DP World Tour golf events, or immersing yourself in the festive celebrations this December, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai this Christmas holiday season.

From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options and dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team which will be available to support holidaymakers for every moment that they’re away. Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Customers will also be availed the Dubai Experience that enables them to browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE.

