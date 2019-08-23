Emirates Aviation University has introduced an “international student study package”, offering financial benefits and support to international students.

The package includes 20 per cent savings on costs for university accommodation, 15 per cent discount on programme fees, and a complimentary Economy class return ticket per year on Emirates.

The package will also offer the students free services for three persons from marhaba, the world’s leading passenger services providers, free hotel accommodation for two adults for three days as well as a waiver for all visa administration charges.

Dr. Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said: “Getting your kids settled in a new university and city can be a difficult task for many parents. The special package will give parents peace of mind and ensure a stress-free experience, as they help their children settle in Dubai. With the new benefits, students can easily visit their parents and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle while pursuing their academic and career goals at Emirates Aviation University.”

Studying abroad helps students develop powerful personal and professional relationships, long-lasting cultural ties, find new interests and experience life from a different perspective.

Emirates Aviation University believes that education is greatly enhanced by experience and exposure to different, real-life perspectives, and thus supports its students and provides them with the best tools to benefit from unique opportunities academically and in personal development.

EAU offers an extensive range of educational opportunities designed to provide students with the best aviation related specializations.

Students can choose from vocational, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that combine the highest standard of academics with the latest development in the field of aviation.

The university programmes are offered in collaboration with Coventry University in the UK and accredited by different national and international institutions, including last year’s accreditation from the European Aviation Safety Agency as a Maintenance Training Organization.

Emirates Aviation University is the academic wing of the Emirates Group and one of the region’s most prestigious Universities – and it’s also one of the Middle East’s leading educational institution for aviation related programmes.

Growing from a small college to a fully-fledged university in 2014, it offers more than 35 programmes in various fields of study.

This growth underscores the demand for quality higher education in the UAE, and EAU continues to expand and cement its position at the heart of aviation education excellence.

EAU recently announced a new six-month internship programme with the Emirates Group for students who demonstrate extraordinary academic performance.

The coveted internship programme, with one of the region’s largest and most successful organisations will help students combine academic study with practical, applied experience relevant to their education and career plans.

Students who enrol from Fall 2019 onwards will be eligible for the internship programme in their final year of education.