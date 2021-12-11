Emirates Airlines cancels all flights to Nigeria again

Emirates Airlines has again announced the cancellation of all its flights to Nigeria.

It announced this in a statement on its website, hours after the Federal Government limited its flight into Nigeria.

In the statement on Friday, the airline said the decision followed the Nigeria Government’s announcement to limit its flights into Nigeria to just one.

The Nigerian Government had through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said it was in retaliation of the decision of the UAE not to grant Air Peace more than a slot for its flight to Dubai via Sharjah.

Emirates said in the statement that informed travellers that the decision to suspend its flight comes into effect on December 13, 2021: “With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue.

“The last flights to operate on 12 December 2021are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja

“Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Emirates is committed to its operations in Nigeria, and we stand ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities, ensuring travellers have more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and beyond to our network of over 120 destinations.”