Emirate appoints ex-Minister, Governor’s son, others as District Heads

The Katsina Emirate Council has appointed a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Umar, the son of the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda; and four others as additional District Heads.

Their appointments were contained in a statement issued to newsmen by Alhaji Bello Ifo, the Secretary to the emirate, on Saturday.

According to the statement, Sirika is the new Marusan Katsina, District Head of Shargalle in Dutsi Local Government Area.

Umar is the new Gwagwaren Katsina, District Head of Radda in Charanchi Local Government Area.

Other District Heads that made the list were: Alhaji Sanusi Kabir-Usman, Karshin Katsina, District Head of Shinkafi in Kaita LGA; Alhaji Ahmad Abdulmumini-Kabir was appointed as the Dan-majen Katsina, District Head of Dankama, Kaita LGA; Alhaji Abubakar Dardisu, Sarkin Mudurun Katsina, District Head of Muduru, Mani LGA; and Alhaji Gambo Abdullahi, Dausayin Katsina, District Head of Dabai, Danja LGA.

The statement said that their appointments took effect from Saturday.

