Emirate Airline to Nigerians: We’re yet to resume flights operations

Emirates Airline has said that it was yet to resume flight operations to and fro Nigeria.

The airline stated this on Sunday, barely 48 hours after the Federal Government said it had lifted the ban on its flights.

In an announcement on its website, the airline said: “Emirates direct flight operation to and from Nigeria is still on hold.

“Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID 19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking.

“You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans.”

The Federal Government had thought the Minister of Aviation, Had Sirika, announced the lifting of the ban on Emirates Airline flight to and fro Nigeria.