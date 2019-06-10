The Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Sidi Bege, has waded into the lingering feud between the Nasarawa State Government and the state’s chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workers have been on strike since November last year over welfare issues.

Concerned by the effect of the strike on the dispensation of justice, the Emir, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, last week organised a meeting between the government and the workers toward ending the impasse.

Jimoh Musa, JUSUN Chairman in the state, who confirmed the monarch’s intervention, described the step as “a laudable one”.

Musa said: “The Emir of Lafia has intervened with a view to ending the lingering strike.

“He invited the union to a meeting with the Chief Judge where we all explained our positions.

“The discussions are ongoing and the workers have agreed to toe the path of peace.

“We have told our members to remain calm and have promised to keep them updated as developments unfold.”

NAN.