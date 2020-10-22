The Emir of Keffi, Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Yamusa III, has admonished the youth in Keffi not to participate in the planned #EndSARS Protest in the state.

The Emir, who gave the advice at a session with newsmen on Thursday in Keffi, said that Keffi had enjoyed peace over the years and therefore needs no protest in the area.

Also, the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Othman Adam, enjoined the youth not to allow themselves to be used to destroy the nation’s common heritage.

Adam also implored the youth to toe the line of constructive engagement with relevant authorities to see to a better society for all to be proud of.

“We have enjoyed relative peace not only in Keffi but across the state since the assumption of office of our Executive Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule.

“I am appealing to the youth across the country to sheath their sword as the government is not sleeping over their demands,” Adam said.