Emir tasks new commissioners on diligence, hard work

Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, has tasked the newly sworn-in commissioners in Kebbi to be diligent and work hard in support of developmental stride of the new administration in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

He reported the emir as giving the task when he received the new commissioners who paid homage on him at Abdullahi Fodio Palace in Birnin Kebbi.

The commissioners were led by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed.

The Royal father, who is also the Chairman, Kebbi Council of Chiefs, urged the commissioners to justify the confidence reposed in them by actively contributing their quota to the development of the state through hard work, selflessness, dedication and patriotism.

While congratulating and showering blessings on the members of the new State Executive Council, the traditional ruler expressed optimism that they would not disappoint the people of the state.

The emir prayed for a blissful and successful tenure ahead and urged them to work for the collective good of the state.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed, said they were in the place to seek royal blessings and advice.

“As a father to all, we need your blessings, moral support and advice to assist us in carrying out our duties diligently,”