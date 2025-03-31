Emir Sanusi warns Kano youths against plans to attack Igbos over Edo killings

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has cautioned youths in the state against attacking innocent members of the non-indigenous community in the state following the killings of 16 Kano bound Hausa travelers in Uromi, Edo State.



Sanusi spoke on Sunday after leading the Eid-el-fitr prayer at the Kofar Mata Eid ground in the state.



His words, “We got information yesterday (Saturday evening) that youths in some areas are planning to launch reprisal attacks on non-indigenes after the Eid prayers. We are instructing them not to carry out such attacks.



“We appeal to them not to take laws into their hands. They should avoid a breakdown of law and order. We call on all traditional leaders to be vigilant.





“Similarly, we appeal to the relevant authorities to ensure justice for the victims. They should investigate and prosecute persons behind the barbaric act,” he said.



Sanusi also called on Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons learned from the Ramadan fasting and not return to sins or wrongdoings.

