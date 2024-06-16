Emir Sanusi urges Muslims to help needy, preach peace

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, has urged Muslims to embrace the culture of helping the needy and preaching peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sunusi gave the advice during his sermon after leading the Eid prayers.

The prayers took place at Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Jumu’at Mosque in Kofar Mata, Kano.

The emir emphasised the importance of following Prophet Muhammad’s teachings, which emphasised helping the needy, especially during Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

He also urged the public to intensify prayers for peaceful co-existence in Kano State and the nation.

A NAN Correspondent in Kano observed that in spite of the economic challenges, many residents performed the Sallah sacrifices and dressed colourfully, while security personnel were deployed to ensure peace and security.

Some of the residents, however, expressed disappointment over the cancellation of the traditional Sallah durbar.

The Commissioner, Kano State Police Command, Usaini Gumel, announced the ban, citing security concerns.