Emir Sanusi offers to help resolve Fulani crises

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has expressed his willingness to intervene in the Fulani crisis in Nigeria, with the goal of finding a permanent solution.

Sunusi spoke in his palace in Kano on Tuesday while receiving the leadership of Tapital Pulaku Njode Jam Nigeria.

The group is a Fulani group with members across the 36 states.

The Emir emphasised that his efforts would require the full support of the Federal Government, leveraging their resources and authority to implement his strategy.

He acknowledged the sufferings of Fulanis in Nigeria, including isolation and cattle rustling, among others.

The traditional ruler recognised that some Fulanis have engaged in criminal activities, tarnishing the reputation of their people.

The Emir proposed a joint intervention with the Federal Government to address the crisis, particularly between the Fulanis and farmers, and to prevent further criminal activities.

He offered his personal support to the government in achieving peace and prosperity for Fulanis and all Nigerians.

The leader of the Fulani group, Ibrahim Buba-Jada, pledged their allegiance to Sanusi II, believing in his leadership and commitment to their well-being.

Buba-Jada highlighted the group’s extensive membership across the 36 states and their willingness to support the emir’s efforts to restore their reputation and contributions to Nigeria.

