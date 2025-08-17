Emir of Zuru dies in London hospital at 81

The Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, retired Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami, has passed away on Saturday night in London, United Kingdom.

This was contained in a statement by Alhaji Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Idris quoted the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Garba Umar-Dutsinmari. as saying that the emir died at the age of 81 in a London hospital during an illness.

According to him, the traditional ruler left behind four wives and seven children.

The Commissioner said: “The Kebbi Government is using this medium to extend its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family members, Zuru Emirate Council, Zuru people and the entire people of Kebbi.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Umar-Dutsinmari revealed that the burial arrangements would be communicated later.

The late emir was a Nigerian Army personnel who rose through the ranks to the position of a Major General before he retired.

He joined the Nigerian Army on December 10, 1962 and attended several courses, both within and outside Nigeria, one of which was the Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot, England and was commissioned on July 25, 1963.

From 1984 to 1985, he served as the Military Administrator of Bauchi State; 1985 to 1987, Officer, Nigerians Army School of Infantry; 1985 to 1987, Commanding Officer of 82nd Division; and was appointed General Officer Commanding 1 Mechanised Division in 1988.

Late Muhammadu Sani Sami was appointed Emir of Zuru in 1995, a position he held until his demise.

