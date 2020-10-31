The Emir of Wase, Dr Muhammadu Sambo Haruna, has appealed to political leaders to make laws with definite support for the roles of traditional rulers in the country.

Haruna made the call on Saturday in Wase in an interview with newsmen while marking his 10th anniversary on the throne and also the marriage ceremony of his first daughter.

“Whenever there is a problem, everybody rushes to the traditional ruler but ask me today what is my role based on the Constitution of Nigeria, I actually don’t know.

“But we do basically everything. For us to do more of what we do every day, we must be backed by law so that we can comfortably do it.

“My appeal to the political leaders is that they should back us up with laws so that we will continue to discharge the duties we have been doing for hundreds of years,” he said.

The monarch thanked God for allowing him to see his 10th anniversary on the throne and the marriage ceremony of his first daughter.

He said that he would be selfish to assess himself as a human being but believed that he had done his best within the period he had been on the throne.

“The beginning was very rough because of the crises that engulfed the entire Plateau, then.

“We thank God for his mercies, in the past five years things have been under control, peace has returned and development has started,” he said.