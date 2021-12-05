Emir of Kano, Governor, others hail Dangote’s contributions to economy

The Dangote Industries Limited weekend buoyed its catalogue of approval rating with the commendations from Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, both of whom lauded the contributions of the pan-African conglomerate to the economic well-being of Nigeria.

Bayero visited Dangote pavilion at the ongoing Kano International Trade Fair and was visibly elated by the company’s profile.

He had in his entourage Council members of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture as well as other traditional rulers in the state.

The Emir also commended the Kano State Government, KACCIMA and other participating companies in the 42nd Kano International Trade Fair, which will close on December 11, 2021.

Emir Bayero said he is very happy with Dangote Group even with the world-class refinery currently under construction, saying the project is timely given the challenges the country and businesses are facing.

According to him: “We have visited the Trade Fair and we are happy with development so far despite the economic situation around the world.

“May Allah support our effort.”

The Emir’s visit came just as Ganduje also visited the company’s pavilion and spoke glowingly of Dangote Group’s President, Aliko Dangote.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Ibrahim Mukhtar, said the contributions of Dangote to Kano and indeed Nigeria in the areas of industrialisation and job creation cannot be quantified.

Speaking earlier, during his own visit to the Dangote pavilion, Ugandan Envoy to Nigeria, Ambassador Nelson Ocheger, described Dangote as an “African jewel” and an institution, whose indirect support to African political leaders in the areas of job creation and industrialisation are impacting positively on peace and stability on the continent.

The President of KACCIMA, Dalhatu Abubakar, described as apt the theme for this year’s 42nd Trade Fair: “Consolidating the Challenges of COVID-19 pandemic to opportunities growth and development of micro, small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.”

Deputy President and Chairman of Trade Fair Committee, Uba Tanko Mijinyawa, said the Dangote Group has been a partner all through, even as he extolled its charity works through the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Speaking to newsmen, the Director-General of the KACCIMA, Mustapha M. Aliyu, commended the Dangote Group for the partnership and sponsorship of the Trade Fair.

Aliyu described the relations between the duo as mutual and supportive.

“We appreciate his efforts and support to the socio-economic growth of Africa,” the Director-General added.

A statement from the Dangote Group said companies participating under the Dangote Industries Limited are: Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON and Dangote Fertiliser, even as it disclosed that the company has slated December 10, 2021 for its Special Day at the Fair.

Dangote Group urged participants who seek to do business with any of the company’s subsidiaries to avail themselves of such opportunities through Special Desks at its pavilion.

It described Kano State as one of its biggest markets in the country, adding that it has historically been a major trade route not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole.