The Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, will on August 27, 2020 arrive the ancient city of Ilorin, Kwara State as part of his familiarisation tour to Emirates across the nation since his ascension to the throne.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media Aide to the Emir of Ilorin, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Monday.

The statement reads: “Come Thursday 27, August 2020, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, will be receiving Mai-Martaba Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano.

“On arrival at the Ilorin International Airport, the monarch would be received by high powerful traditional chiefs of Ilorin Emirates with horse riders ushering him into the city. The visiting Emir will participate in a special Jumat service and prayer session organised in his honour for a successful reign on the stool on Friday 28, August 2020.

“The visit is an home-coming for the monarch being a grandson to the late 8th Emir of Ilorin, Shehu AbdulKadir Dan Bawa and cousin to the current and 11th Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR.”

The statement appealed to indigenes and residents of Ilorin to demonstrate high level of decorum and patriotism before, during and after the visit of the monarch by observing safety protocols for COVID-19 in line with the guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control by using face masks and observing social distancing at all times.

While thanking members of the public for their anticipated cooperation, the statement appealed to security agents to be proactive and maintain adequate protection of lives and property as well as traffic situation during the visit.