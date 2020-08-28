Residents of llorin on Thursday trooped out in large number to welcome the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, to the Kwara State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all major markets in the llorin metropolis were under lock and key, while commercial transport operators in the metropolis suspended business in solidarity with the Emir’s visit.

The Emir of Kano, who arrived through the llorin International Airport at about 2:45pm in company of some traditional title holders from Kano, was met on arrival by the Emir of llorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari

Ado-Bayero’s visit to llorin was part of his familiarisation tour to traditional institutions across the country, after his ascension to the throne.

The Emir of Kano was received by the eminent personalities, including Baloguns led by the Balogun Agba of Ilorin and Balogun Gambari, Alhaji Aliu Adebayo.

Others traditional title holders present were Alanguas, Magajis, as well as market men and women.

The palace of the Emir of llorin later hosted some residents of the state, including eminent indigenes of the llorin Emirate.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari and his guest later went into a closed door meeting, which lasted over three hours.