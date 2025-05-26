Emir of Ilorin felicitates Hajia AbdulRazaq on 95th birthday

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has rejoiced with the Kwara governor’s mother, Hajia Raliat Abdulrazaq on her 95th birthday anniversary.

A goodwill message by the Emir’s spokesman, Dr Abdulazeez Arowona, quoted Sulu-Gambari as saying that Hajia Raliat, through her foundation, has contributed to the growth and development of the Ilorin Emirate and humanity in general.

The Emir, who is the Chairman of the Kwara Traditional Council, described matriarch as a quintessential woman of valour, who dedicated her life to community service, child and family upbringing, and providing mentorship to younger generations.

He prayed for the soul of the late Alhaji A.G.F Abdulrazaq (SAN), husband of the celebrant, who was the former Mutawali of Ilorin, to rest in peace.

The Emir also congratulated the celebrant’s children and grandchildren for the achievements of caring for their aged-mother at such an advanced age.

He wished mama more years of peace and comfort on earth in the service of Almighty Allah and humanity.

