Emir of Ilorin demands justice for final year student killed by cleric

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has condemned the killing and dismemberment of a final year female student of Kwara State College of Education, Hafsoh Lawal, by a cleric, Abdulrahman Bello.

The Emir, in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, also demanded justice for her.

He said: “It is most unfortunate, alien and a regrettable act of wickedness.”

Sulu-Gambari however pointed out that it has become pertinent for parents, guardians, as well as people in the neighbourhood to remain vigilant to happenings around them.

“They must ensure that their children and wards are in the company of people that are of trusted characters, with well-researched family background,” he warned.

The Emir noted that hard work should be encouraged, while war should be declared against idleness, laziness, and unwarranted loitering around by youths, in the name of finding means of survival.

He urged clerics in the Ilorin Emirate and beyond to help sanitise the society.

“This is by ensuring the likes of Bello are exposed to law enforcement agencies before they can damage lives of innocent persons,” the Emir said.

While commiserating with the family of the victim over the unfortunate incident, Sulu-Gambari urged the Nigeria Police and the judiciary to ensure total justice in the case.

The Emir also advised religious leaders, especially Muslim clerics in the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State at large, on how to help prevent a recurrence of societal vices.

He said they should ensure that their Friday programmes focus more attention on morality, dignity in labour and respect for the souls of fellow human-beings.

NAN reports that Lawal was reportedly murdered by Bello after she visited him at his residence on Monday.

The duo had met and connected through Facebook, a social media platform, before Bello allegedly lured her into a deadly trap to end her life.

