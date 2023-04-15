Emir of Ilorin celebrates Belgore at 70

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has organised a special prayer in honour of Justice Ahmad Olarewaju Belgore on his attainment of retirement age of 70 years old.

The development is contained in a statement issued by the Emir’s Spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, in Ilorin.

Sulu-Gambari stressed that Justice Belgore has served the nation meritoriously as a worthy ambassador of Ilorin Emirate.

“Belgore, a Justice at Court of Appeal, was born on April 18, 1953, highly respected jurist would finally take a bow from active service on Tuesday, when he clock 70 years old.

“He was appointed as Justice, Court of Appeal, on April 27, 2006, and posted to become the Presiding Justice, Sharia Panel of the Court of Appeal in 2008, and by 2015, he was posted to Ekiti Division.

“Appointed Member, Body of Benchers of Nigeria, in October 2015 and Appointed Life Bencher, February 2021.

“He has done an outstanding service to Nigerian government, international community and humanity at large,” the first class traditional ruler said.

Sulu-Gambari, who also the Chairman of Kwara Council of Chiefs, approved a special prayer in honour of the jurist’s retirement.

The prayer had been scheduled for April 17, at the Madrasatul Sheikh Alimi Mosque, inside the Emir’s Palace, Ilorin.

“The prayer would be led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Dr Muhammad Bashir Imam-Soliu, to be assisted by other clerics in the emirate.

“All traditional chiefs are expected to grace the spiritual gathering,” the statement read in part. (