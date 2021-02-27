The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the Emir of Fika and Chairman of the Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa, over the death of his eldest son, Adamu Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa

Lawan in a statement by his Media Office on Saturday, commiserated with the Fika Emirate and entire people of Yobe State over the tragic loss.

He said: “I commiserate with our royal father, the Emir of Fika, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa CON, over this painful and irreparable loss and urge him to take solace in Allah who gives and takes away as he pleases.

“May Allah forgive the deceased his sins, accept his soul into Aljannat Firdaus and comfort the loved ones that he left behind.”