Emir of Damaturu loses 21-year-old son, Governor condoles with him

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Tuesday condoled with the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi, over the death of his son, Abba Shehu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 21-year-old Shehu died on Sunday in Damaturu during a protracted illness.

Buni made the condolence in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu.

He also mourned the recent deaths of Mohammed Jambo, an elder brother to Alhaji Garba Bilal, state Acting Head of Service; and Zanna Yerima, former Chairman, Bursari Local Government Area.

He described the deaths as great losses to their families as well as the people and Government of Yobe State.

The Governor prayed Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant their souls eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdaus.

He also prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loses.