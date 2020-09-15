The Emir of Biu in Borno State, Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu, is dead.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler died on Monday night at the Federal Medical Center, Gombe.

He was 79 years old at the time of his death and ascended the throne in 1989.

The cause of his death was not stated by his family, who described his demise as a huge loss and prayed for the forgiveness of his soul.

He was born on November 9, 1940 in Biu, where he attended Kwaya Kusar Junior Primary School between 1947 and 1949.

He then moved to Biu Central Primary School from 1950 to 1953 and proceeded to Hausari Primary School in Maiduguri between 1953 and 1955.

Alhaji Umar was at various times a Veterinary Attendant, member representing Biu Emirate in the Borno State Council of Arts and Culture and District Head of Biu town from 1975 to 1989 when he became the Emir of Biu.