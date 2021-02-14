An armed robbery suspect who had been terrorising Obada Oko and its environs in Ogun State, Ibrahim Fatai, also known as Emir, has been apprehended by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

Emir, according to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was apprehended on February 10, 2021.

The suspect, who violently dispossessed one Tijani Sodiq of N120,000 and two bags of rice along Araromi Street on February 5 was sighted by the victim who quickly alerted the police.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Obada Oko Division, Bernard Ediogboyan, swiftly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene, where the suspect was apprehended.

In the process of robbing his victim, Fatai inflicted grievous injury on his right wrist.

Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who is leading member of Eiye confraternity, led hoodlums who vandalized Obada Oko Divisional Police Headquarters on October 21, 2020 during the #EndSARS protest.

He said Fatai has confessed to many cult related fracas in Obada Oko and its environ.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Ajogun also directed that efforts should be on to apprehend the remaining members of the gang in order to put an end to their nefarious activities in the area.