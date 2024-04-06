Eminent personalities to grace Treasure Newspaper public lecture, awards

All is now set for the Treasures Newspaper 1st Public Lecture and Distinguished Personality Award 2024.

The event, scheduled to hold on April 24, 2024 in Akure, the Ondo State capital, parades an array of eminent personalities.

Officially unveiling the details of the programme, the Editor-in-Chief of Treasure Newspaper, Emmanuel Adeniran, revealed that the topic of the lecture is: “Home Grown Economy As Road Map For Economic Sustainability: Examining The Prospects Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration.”

This would be delivered by Dr. Olusegun Mayegun, a former Students Union President of the University of Lagos as well as former National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

Also, Hon. Duerimini Isaac Kekemeke, the current Vice Chairman South West of the All Progressives Congress will serve as Chairman (Politics) of the occasion, while Debo Adeniran, the current National President of the Committee For The Defence Of Human Rights, will serve as another Chairman (Human Rights).

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, is the Special Guests Of Honour; Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II, is the Royal Father of the day; while the Mother Of The Day is the former representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The Ondo State Chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Victor Oladele Amoko, and his Ekiti State counterpart, Comrade Pharmacist Kolapo Joshua Olatunde, are also being expected as Guests Of Honour at the maiden Treasure Newspaper Nigeria Limited event.

Also, the Vice President, South West Zone B, Nigeria Union Of Journalists, Comrade Ronke Afebioye-Samo, is being expected as a Guest of Honour.

Other Guests of Honour also being expected at the event include Hon. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture to the Lagos State Governor; Bishop Mike Bamidele, General Overseer/Presiding President of Victory Life Ministries International, Ilesa, Osun State; Senator Ayo Arise, former representative of Ekiti North Senatorial District; The Atunluse Initiatives, a political group in Ondo State; Dr Samuel Akintunde, Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor, Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo; and Joshua Adegbite, General Manager, Adamimogo 105.1FM, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Others are Esther Igbekele, a prominent Nigerian gospel artist; Marcus Ogundola, Head of the Rapid Response Squad, Ekiti State Police Command; Oluyinka Ayanda, a social media influencer; Ms Bosede Oyedeji, also a social media Influencer; and Heritage Continental Hotel and Resorts, located at Ijapo, Akure, Ondo State.

Several students union bodies, human rights organisations, security agencies, selected media organisations and prominent opinion leaders of some higher institutions have been invited to grace the event.

Treasure Newspaper Nigeria Limited has enlisted for the programme a popular entertainer based in Ondo State, DJSkuri.

Thirteen eminent Nigerians would be honoured with the Distinguished Personality Award of the Treasure Newspaper Nigeria Limited at the event.