Eminent Nigerians praise Owasanoye at night of tributes + Photos

It was a glowing night of tributes for the hardworking and groundbreaking outgoing Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN).

The Eagle Online recalls President Bola Tinubu has named the successor of Owasanoye as Musa Aliyu (SAN).

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice will be taking over from Owasanoye, whose tenure expires February 4, 2024.

To honour him, a group of friends and associates as well as senior members of staff of the ICPC surprised him and his wife, Funso, with a dinner at Ibeto Hotel.

Select dignitaries were invited to the occasion.

Top on the list was the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Late Fagbemi.

ALSO READ:

Why we suspended nationwide strike – Organised Labour

That FG’s move to ‘secure’ better jobs for Nigerians, by Sufuyan Ojeifo

Editorial: Off-cycle elections, politicians and their old ways

Others present were Justice Benedict Kanyip, President, National Industrial Court; Aliyu (SAN); Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), President Nigeria Bar Association; Dr. Kole Shettima, Director, Nigeria Officer MacArthur Foundation; Sir Folu Olamiti, former Media Consultant, ICPC; Segun Adeniyi, Chairman, ThisDay Editorial Board; Pastor Seyi Malomo, ormer Chaplain, Aso Rock; Ade Ipaye, former Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (VP’s Office); Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu, former Special Adviser to the President (VP’s Office); Laolu Akande, former Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the President (VP’s Office); Prof. Babatunde Babawale, ACAN Provost, ICPC; and Ambassador Godwin Adama, former Consular General to Johannesburg.

Professor Owasanoye received load of accolades from invited personalities, in particular from Fagbemi, who summed all up by describing him as a reliable and dependable ally who was always around whenever “I wanted him to solve some knotty issues in my ministry”.

He said his leaving ICPC was an opportunity for him to continue to use his God given talents for himself and humanity.