Eminent Nigerians for Gavel International Annual Lecture

As Nigeria continues its quest for effective solutions to the nation’s security challenges, distinguished legal practitioners, security experts, and journalists will converge in Lagos on November 11, 2025 for the Gavel International Annual Lecture and Awards.

This year’s lecture is themed: “The Impact of National Security Policies on Vulnerable Populations: A Human Rights Perspective.”

It will take place at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

The event will be chaired by renowned legal luminary, Prof. Wole Olanipekun (SAN), while Prof. Yusuf Ali (SAN), another respected authority in law and public affairs, will deliver the main lecture.

Other distinguished discussants include Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy; Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN), Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State; Major General James Ataguba (retd); AIG Tunde Ogunsakin (retd); and Dr. Olukayode Oyeleye, a foremost agriculture journalist, who will speak on issues of food security in Nigeria.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Publisher of Gavel International, said the 2025 edition aims to stimulate greater public engagement and awareness on national security, safety, and development.

Ogunsakin said: “The security situation in our country has become very worrisome.

“The Nigerian Constitution makes the protection of lives and property a fundamental duty of any government.

“Nigerians have a right to live securely within our borders and to pursue their livelihoods without fear.

“Unfortunately, the reality today is that fear of attacks, robbery, and kidnapping has driven many from their ancestral homes, while terrorists continue to claim innocent lives.

“These are the pressing issues the lecture seeks to address and provide sustainable solutions to.”

Ogunsakin, an experienced journalist and entrepreneur, is a member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Nigeria’s foremost association of credible online media professionals.

Gavel International is a reputable news platform with a strong focus on law, human rights, and justice administration in Nigeria.

It is built on the firm belief that the rule of law is indispensable to national development.

Since its inception in 2015, the Gavel International Annual Lecture Series has served as a platform for thought leadership and dialogue on legal, social, and national development issues.

The maiden edition featured the public presentation of the book: “For the Love of Their Nation: Lawyers as Agents of Change in Nigeria,” authored by Ogunsakin.

The event was graced by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), then Vice President of Nigeria, who presented the keynote address, while Dele Adesina (SAN), a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), reviewed the book.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gavel International hosted a virtual discussion on: “Media Coverage of Virtual Court Proceedings: Prospects and Challenges.”

The session featured legal icons and media professionals, including Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Femi Falana (SAN), Prof. Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Dr. Reuben Abati, Richard Akinnola, and Shola Shoyele.

Prof. Osinbajo once again delivered the keynote address.

The 2024 Annual Lecture was headlined by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who delivered the keynote address.

The main lecture was presented by Adesina, while the event was chaired by leading corporate lawyer, Gbenga Oyebode.

Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi served as Father of the Day.

The theme of that edition was “The Judiciary as the Last Hope of the Common Man: Media and Legal Perspectives.”

The 2025 edition promises to build on this legacy, providing a vibrant forum for legal minds, policymakers, and the media to engage on critical issues affecting Nigeria’s peace, justice, and human rights landscape.