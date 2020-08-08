President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound grief over the passing away of renowned Kano businessman, Alhaji Shehu Rabi’u, from the Isyaku Rabi’u clan.

In separate condolence messages to the Isyaku Rabiu family and Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman and CEO of BUA Group, who is a nephew of the deceased, the President paid tribute to Alhaji Shehu for his immense contribution in the field of manufacturing and business development.

President Buhari described the late Alhaji Shehu as “an institution in his field” and wished him Allah’s mercy.

On behalf of his family, the government and people of Nigeria, the President also extended condolences to the Kano Emirate, the government and people of the State.