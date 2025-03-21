Emergency rule: Necessary step to restore sanity in Rivers – Oyo lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

The lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North, South and Orire Federal Constituency described the decision “as a necessary step to restore order amid the escalating political crisis in the state.”

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Alao-Akala said, “The declaration of emergency rule in Rivers is in order, considering the current state of affairs in the state.

“It is important that we do everything possible to restore sanity and protect the interests of the people.

“The political crisis in that state has worsened in recent weeks, with tensions rising between key political stakeholders.

“This has led to concerns about a breakdown in law and order, prompting the Federal Government to consider the emergency rule as a last resort to contain the situation.”

However, the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament stated that emergency rule should not be viewed as a long-term solution to the political crisis in the state.

He asserted that it is the best course of action to prevent anarchy and safeguard residents from political fallout.

“The Youth in Parliament stands for democracy and good governance.

“However, when democracy is threatened by internal wranglings, it is the duty of the authorities to step in and restore stability.

“The people of Rivers deserve peace, and if emergency rule is what will guarantee that, then it is justified,” he stressed.

